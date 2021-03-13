Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after buying an additional 183,229 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 43.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

