Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,462 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,067,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 172,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,451 shares of company stock valued at $16,859,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $210.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

