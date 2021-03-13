Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 197.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 253 shares of company stock valued at $208,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

TPL opened at $1,414.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,033.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.28. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,433.87. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

