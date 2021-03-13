Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,011,625.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,708 shares of company stock worth $7,210,162. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

