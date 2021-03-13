Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

