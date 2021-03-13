Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of TechTarget worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

