Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,230 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Several brokerages have commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

