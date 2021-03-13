Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

