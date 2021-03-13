Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Simmons First National worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,679,000 after buying an additional 561,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 184.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 168,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

