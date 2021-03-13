Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Archrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,760,000 after purchasing an additional 454,945 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Archrock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 481,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

AROC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

