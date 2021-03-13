Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,653 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of ATN International worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ATN International by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ATN International by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $828.13 million, a P/E ratio of -260.45 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. ATN International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Equities analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ATN International Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

