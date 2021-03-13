Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 31,837 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Cars.com worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cars.com by 285.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.