Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,020 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $99.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

