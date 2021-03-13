Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,363 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GATX by 55.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GATX by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GATX by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 72,274 shares during the period.

Shares of GATX opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen upped their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

