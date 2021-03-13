Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,452 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CSG Systems International worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $149,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,987.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

