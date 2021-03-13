Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 203,295 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

