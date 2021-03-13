Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,424 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Kelly Services worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KELYA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

KELYA stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $885.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

