Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,531 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

