Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,161 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HollyFrontier by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

