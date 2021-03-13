Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 357,196 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,196 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Glu Mobile worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

GLUU stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 415.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

