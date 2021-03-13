Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,454 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Inter Parfums worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 399.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

