Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,390 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.06 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.