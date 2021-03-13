Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,390 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.06 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

