Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,904 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of iStar worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth $198,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAR opened at $18.12 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

STAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

