Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,514 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Globus Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,060 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.