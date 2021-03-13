Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,923 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 511.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $371.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

