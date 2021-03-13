Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.94% of Broadwind at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 49.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 170.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 million, a P/E ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

