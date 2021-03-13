Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of ProAssurance worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ProAssurance by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE PRA opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

