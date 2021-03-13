Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 587,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $1,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

APPS opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

