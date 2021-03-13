Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,577 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $260,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

MBIN opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

