Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of ProPetro worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

PUMP opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

