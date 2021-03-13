Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 11th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SACH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,285. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

