SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0174

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $355,831.04 and approximately $4,982.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00029818 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001550 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,439,336 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

