saffron.finance Hits Market Cap of $154.24 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One saffron.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,979.24 or 0.03233597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $154.24 million and $6.28 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.00445617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00061518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00089382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00513730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011451 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,929 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

