Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the February 11th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAXPY stock remained flat at $$22.44 during trading on Friday. 38,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,944. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAXPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

