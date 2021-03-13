Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,189. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a market cap of $437.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.