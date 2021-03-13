SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of SBA Communications worth $356,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $261.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.85. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,740.02 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

