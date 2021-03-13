Scala Market Cap Achieves $5.22 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $18,473.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.43 or 0.00446259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00060940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00090141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011613 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,636,944,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,836,944,177 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.