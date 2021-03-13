Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the February 11th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.90. 3,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $160.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.92.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

