Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.