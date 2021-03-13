Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 2.55% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $345,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.78.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

