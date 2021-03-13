Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 248,621 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,621 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. 2,658,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,634,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

