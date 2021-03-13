Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1,591.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Natixis increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,430,000 after buying an additional 244,047 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,998,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,561,000. Signify Wealth bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,379,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $229.14. 211,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,234. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.19.

