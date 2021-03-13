Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 933,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,331,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 63,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.