Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 481.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

DOX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.72. 5,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

