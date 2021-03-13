Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 13,429 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Lightspeed POS worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSPD. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $287,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $68.12. 119,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,412. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of -79.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.