Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,028 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.73. The company had a trading volume of 126,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,535. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

