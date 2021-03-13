Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 8,633 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $309.00 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

