Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $188.35 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $188.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

