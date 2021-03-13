Scotia Capital Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,029 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,556,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

