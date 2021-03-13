Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Shares of ORCL opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

